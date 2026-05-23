Jacksonville University launches Turtle Research and Conservation Initiative

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville University has launched the Turtle Research and Conservation Initiative (TRCI), a new comprehensive program designed to conserve turtle species across Northeast Florida.

The initiative unites the university’s Sea Turtle Program, Team Terrapin and the Turtle Rehabilitation, Education and Conservation Program under a single collaborative framework.

TRCI aims to provide a holistic approach to protecting native turtle species and their habitats, while also offering students hands-on learning experiences.

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The new initiative builds upon years of work by individual programs and partnerships, which included contributions from Jacksonville University students, faculty, researchers and volunteers. Community partners like Mickler’s Landing Turtle Patrol, Fla. State Parks and the Turtle Survival Alliance’s Team Terrapin program have supported these efforts.

By combining these programs, TRCI is structured to expand research capacity and strengthen conservation outcomes for the diverse turtle populations in Northeast Florida.

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Dr. Chris Corbo, Dean of Linda Berry Stein College of Arts & Sciences, highlighted the opportunities TRCI provides to students. “The Turtle Research and Conservation Initiative gives our students the valuable chance to do real conservation work in real ecosystems. From their first day in the field, they become researchers, rehabilitators and conservationists already making an incredible difference for these species in Northeast Florida,” Corbo stated. “As researchers, rehabilitators and conservationists, they gain the kind of hands-on, multifaceted education that helps them develop the judgment, adaptability and sense of responsibility needed to address complex environmental challenges.”

Jacksonville University students gain real-world training in wildlife research, animal rehabilitation, habitat monitoring and conservation science by working alongside faculty researchers and community partners. This experience prepares students for leadership in their fields after graduation.

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Dr. Bill Penwell, Chair of the Department of Biology and Marine Science, emphasized the collaborative nature of the initiative. Penwell said, “The Turtle Research and Conservation Initiative is bringing together students, faculty and community partners to support our ecosystems and lead the way for conservation efforts across Northeast Florida. By uniting these three programs under one collaborative framework, we are expanding our capacity to protect native turtle species and deepening our commitment to the community, the environment and the students who will go on to lead conservation efforts long after they leave this campus.”

Beyond student benefits, TRCI encourages Northeast Florida residents to become active stewards of local natural resources. This includes opportunities for volunteering, environmental and biological education and public outreach.

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