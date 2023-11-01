Jags receiver, Winn Dixie & Bounty announce reason for Jax Classical students to ‘keep coming back’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For children everywhere, sports means new opportunities and new horizons. Receiver and return specialist for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jamal Agnew, has experienced it firsthand, taking his talents all the way to NFL glory.

“Sports can get you a free education, it can open a lot of doors for you, you can meet a lot of people” Agnew told Action News Jax.

Read: Fact vs. Fiction: The Legend of Orange Park’s ‘Humanzee’

Now, the student athletes at the Jacksonville Classical Academy will have a reason to keep coming back to sports and school, with a brand new, state of the art athletic facility in the works, fueled in part by a $7,500 grant from Winn Dixie and Bounty announced on Wednesday.

“I kind of compare it to us, the Jags. Obviously we just got the new facility,” Agnew said at Wednesday morning’s announcement. “Having the new state of the art stuff, it just makes you want to keep coming back.”

Read: Games 2 and 3 of the World Series were the least-viewed in recorded Fall Classic history

While the massive project expected to cost millions of dollars will keep kids wanting to come back to school, it will also instill skills in the students that will last a lifetime.

“For our students, sports provides discipline,” principal Nick Barker said with a smile. “They provide mentoring, they provide opportunities to learn hard work, to learn by failing, and just to grow as people as well.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Suspect gets away with thousands of dollars in jerseys from local Jacksonville sports store

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.