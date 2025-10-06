Jaguars fans gear up ahead of Monday night football in Jacksonville 

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Monday Night Football returns to Jacksonville! As the Jacksonville Jaguars get ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio caught up with sports fans at Sports Mania in Jax Beach ahead of the big game.

“We’re going to win 20-17, remember I said it,” said Dom, a Jaguars fan. “We’re here, we’re going to grab all the jerseys we can and just a bunch of jags stuff and just have a good time.”

“It is nuts, we got here and opened the door and 30 people walked in in 10 seconds,” said Mathew Smith, Owner Operator of Sports Mania in Jax Beach

Smith says his store has been packed since Saturday. The second we walked up, the store was packed with both Jags and Chiefs fans. There were even some divided households while we were there, including Robin Merckle, a Jags fan, and her husband, Aaron Scheidt, a Chiefs fan.

“We’re making the most of it, someone is going to come out a today,” said Jags fan Robin Merckle. “We hope the best for Patrick Mahomes, and you know we’ll see what happens.”

As for how business is doing for Sports Mania this Jags season compared to last season, Smith says he’s happy with how things are looking.

“The energy is here,” said Smith. “The fans really believe in the direction the organization and the front office is going. So yeah, I think business has started off more solid and consistent than in the past two years.”

The Jags kick off at 8:15 at EverBank Stadium.

