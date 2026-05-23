Jaguars finalize preseason schedule for 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars released their preseason schedule on Wednesday, ahead of the 2026-27 regular season.

The preseason lineup includes two home games and one away game.

The Jaguars will start in New Orleans Aug. 15 to take on the Saints before returning home Aug. 21 to play the Carolina Panthers. On Aug. 28, they will remain in Jacksonville to battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As the Official Stations of the Jaguars, we will provide live telecasts of all preseason games on FOX30 and CBS47.

See the schedule below:

1 Aug. 15 at New Orleans Saints 4:00 p.m. FOX30 2 Aug. 21 vs. Carolina Panthers 7:30 p.m. CBS47 3 Aug. 28 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:30 p.m. FOX30

The Jaguars will open the regular season at home against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. Check out the full regular season schedule here.

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