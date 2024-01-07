Jaguars visit looking to clinch 2nd straight AFC South title against the Titans

JACKSONVILLE (9-7) at TENNESSEE (5-11)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS.

OPENING LINE: Jaguars by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jacksonville 9-7; Tennessee 6-9-1.

SERIES RECORD: Titans lead 34-24.

LAST MEETING: Jaguars won 34-14 at Jacksonville on Nov. 19.

LAST WEEK: Jaguars beat Panthers 26-0; Titans lost to Texans 26-3.

JAGUARS OFFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (23), PASS (9), SCORING (13)

JAGUARS DEFENSE: OVERALL (20), RUSH (8), PASS (27), SCORING (15)

TITANS OFFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (18), PASS (28), SCORING (28)

TITANS DEFENSE: OVERALL (17), RUSH (18), PASS (16), SCORING (16)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Jaguars minus-2; Titans minus-7.

JAGUARS PLAYER TO WATCH: Pass rusher Josh Allen is coming off his third three-sack game of the season and could wreak havoc on a bad Tennessee offensive line that has allowed 62 sacks, tied for the third most in the league and most in the team’s 25 seasons as the Titans. Allen broke the franchise record for single-season sacks last week and now has 16½. He joined Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor as the only players since 1982 with four games in a season with at least 2½ sacks.

TITANS PLAYER TO WATCH: Four-time Pro Bowl RB Derrick Henry could be playing his final game in a Tennessee uniform. He turned 30 Thursday, and this is his final game under his current contract. The two-time NFL rushing leader and eighth man to run for at least 2,000 yards in a season ranks fifth in the league rushing this season. Henry needs 105 yards rushing to become the career-leading rusher of anyone drafted out of Alabama, trailing only Shaun Alexander who had 9,453 yards in nine NFL seasons.

KEY INJURIES: The Jaguars are keeping a close eye on QB Trevor Lawrence (right passing shoulder and finger injury) and WRs Christian Kirk (groin) and Zay Jones (hamstring/knee), hoping all three will be able to play in the regular-season finale. KR/PR Jamal Agnew (lower leg) is out for the season. ... Titans rookie Will Levis will be the emergency QB dealing with injuries to both feet after a Texans defender stepped on his right foot while the rookie already was dealing with a sprained left ankle. ... RG Daniel Brunskill (ankle) was limited to 12 snaps after missing the game before. He is questionable after not practicing two straight days. LT Jaelyn Duncan is questionable with a neck issue after coming off the bench in the previous game. CB Sean Murphy-Bunting and TE Kevin Rader both are dealing with hip injuries.

SERIES NOTES: The Jaguars have won three straight, ending Tennessee’s streak of five consecutive wins in this AFC South rivalry. ... The Jaguars are trying to win back-to-back division titles since the 1998-99 seasons. The Titans are 18-10 at home against the Jaguars.

STATS & STUFF: The Jaguars are 6-2 away from home this season, but have lost consecutive games on the road. They are 0-3 in marquee games, losing to defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City in September and in prime-time games against Cincinnati and Baltimore in December. … Evan Engram is the eighth tight end in NFL history to catch at least 100 passes in a season. He now has 104, 12 shy of the franchise record set by Jimmy Smith in 1999. Engram had 11 catches for a career-high 162 yards and two TDs against Tennessee last season. … RB Travis Etienne is the first player in team history to run for at least 10 scores since Maurice Jones-Drew accomplished the feat in 2009. His 11 rushing scores are tied for fourth in the AFC. … Pass rusher Travon Walker has at least half a sack in six of the team’s past seven games. He has nine sacks in his second season. … QB C.J. Beathard, who subbed for Lawrence last week, hasn’t thrown an interception in his past four starts. … LB Foye Oluokun ranks third in the NFL with 166 tackles. ... The Titans have lost three straight and 18 of the past 23 going back to last season. ... A victory would give the Titans 117 wins at Nissan Stadium, topping the 116 wins at the old Astrodome in Houston for most at any venue in franchise history. ... Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins has a team-high 68 catches for 1,011 yards and six TDs. He needs seven more receptions for the franchise’s first 75-catch season since Delanie Walker in 2015. ... The Titans are the NFL’s only team with two defenders with 10 or more sacks apiece going into the final weekend. Denico Autry has a career-high 11 1/2 sacks, and OLB Harold Landry III has 10 1/2. Landry needs 1 1/2 sacks to become the franchise’s third player with multiple 12-sack seasons since individual sacks became an official statistic in 1982. ... K Nick Folk has made an NFL-record 78 straight field goals on attempts from less than 40 yards. He needs one more made field goal for his sixth season with at least 30, joining Justin Tucker of Baltimore (nine) as the only players to do that in NFL history. ... Ryan Tannehill will start at QB. The Titans are 32-20 when Tannehill and Derrick Henry start together. ... The Titans used a season-high 13 rookies last week, including a season-high seven starters.

FANTASY TIP: Henry needs one more rushing TD to reach 90 for his career, which would tie him with Eric Dickerson and Curtis Martin for 13th all time. One more rushing TD would give Henry 12 for the fifth time in his career, joining LaDainian Tomlinson, Emmitt Smith, Adrian Peterson, Alexander and Jim Brown as the only players in NFL history with five such seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

