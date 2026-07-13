JAX airport’s ‘street plus 10%’ policy under scrutiny after Action News Jax investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two months after an Action News Jax investigation raised questions about whether some prices inside Jacksonville International Airport violate the Jacksonville Aviation Authority’s own “street plus 10 percent” pricing policy, Jacksonville City Council President Nick Howland said he plans to demand answers.

The policy is intended to ensure travelers do not pay more than 10 percent above what they would pay for the same item at a comparable store outside the airport.

Action News Jax found several items inside JIA that appeared to be priced well above that limit.

An airport passenger told Action News Jax, “I figured it was going to be high. I didn’t know it was going to be that high.”

Now, Howland said he’s taking a closer look.

“I think it’s the responsibility of the airport to make sure they’re charging fair prices to passengers,” Howland said.

Another airport passenger told Action News Jax she paid $9 for a bagel.

“How much was your bagel?” Action News Jax Investigator Yona Gavino asked.

“$9,” the airport passenger responded.

“Does that seem high for a bagel?” Gavino asked.

“Yeah,” the airport passenger said.

RELATED: Are airport prices at JAX airport too high? Investigation raises questions about pricing rule

Howland told Action News Jax he plans to use next month’s budget hearings to question the Jacksonville Aviation Authority.

“The board is responsible for ensuring that the Jacksonville Aviation Authority invests that money appropriately and the City Council has audit and oversight authority. The only time we can really exert that authority is during the budget process in August. But we will be asking those questions for sure,” Howland said.

In May, Action News Jax found several products inside Jacksonville International Airport costing more than the Jacksonville Aviation Authority’s own “street plus 10 percent” policy allows.

A USB-C charger selling for $27.99 inside the airport was available for $9.88 at a nearby Walmart, a difference of 183%.

Sensodyne toothpaste cost $5.39 inside the airport compared to $2 outside the airport, a 170% increase.

A six-count package of Tylenol PM sold for $5.99 inside the airport, while a 24-count package at an off-site retailer cost almost the same, resulting in a unit price difference of 301%.

Not every vendor exceeded the limit.

A medium Hook and Ladder sandwich from Firehouse Subs and a Turkey Club from Angie’s Subs were both priced at the maximum allowed under the policy — street price plus 10 percent.

At Starbucks, a hot coffee and butter croissant cost $9.25 inside the airport.

The same items cost $7.35 at a nearby Starbucks location, with the coffee alone priced 31% higher inside the airport.

Another airport passenger told Action News Jax, “The prices are a little higher.”

Following Action News Jax’s investigation, the JAA said it notified concessionaires, reviewed pricing, and planned to strengthen its compliance process.

Howland also questioned the airport authority’s financial position.

“The JAA is making a lot of money, particularly up at Jacksonville International Airport. They currently have over $400 million in cash. To put that in perspective, that’s about the size of the city of Jacksonville’s reserves,” Howland said.

He said he wants to see more of that revenue invested in expanding Cecil Airport.

“The best use, according to City Council and state legislature, is creating an aerospace hub at Cecil Field and growing jobs there,” Howland said.

The JAA now tells Action News Jax it reviewed pricing reports from two of its largest concessionaires, Avolta and WHSmith, and determined those prices were “satisfactory with the airport’s policy.”

A third operator, Paradies Lagardère, submitted pricing reports, but the JAA said it requested revisions before determining compliance.

Action News Jax asked the JAA how many of the prices documented during the investigation could still be the same while now being considered compliant.

The JAA said concessionaires — not the airport — set retail prices.

Action News Jax also contacted the concessionaires to ask why prices, for all but one bottle of water, appeared unchanged.

Only Paradies Lagardère responded.

In a statement, Paradies Lagardère said:

“We review pricing across our retail locations using an aggregate comparison of relevant local retailers to help ensure our approach remains aligned with the airport’s direction.”

Action News Jax also obtained copies of the pricing reports the JAA used to determine compliance.

Those reports show Paradies Lagardère, which operates the Travel at Ease store where Action News Jax found the Tylenol PM, uses a Courtyard Marriott as its price comparison.

The hotel sells the same pain medication for $8.99, meaning the $5.99 airport price fits the strict definition of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority’s “street plus 10 percent” policy.

The JAA’s Board of Directors has seven members — four appointed by Florida’s governor and three appointed by Jacksonville’s mayor.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan’s office referred Action News Jax back to the JAA.

Action News Jax did not hear back from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office.

Every JAA board member who responded, including Board Chair David Hodges, declined Action News Jax’s request for an interview and referred questions back to JAA management.

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The pricing reports could help answer one of the biggest questions that remains:

How did the Jacksonville Aviation Authority determine these prices comply with its own policy when many appear to be the same prices Action News Jax documented two months ago?

The JAA tells Action News Jax all concessionaires will submit another round of pricing reports by the end of the year as new stores open in Concourse B early next year.

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Once Action News Jax receives the reports the JAA relied on, Action News Jax will compare them with the prices documented inside the terminal and continue examining whether the airport’s “street plus 10 percent” pricing policy is actually being enforced.

Howland told Action News Jax that the City Council’s authority is budget approval and financial oversight. He said the state legislature’s is policy and the board enforces internal policies.

Howland also referred Gavino to each member of the JAA board before he spoke to her for this story. Action News Jax had planned to reach out to board members regardless.

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