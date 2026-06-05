Jax Bike Breakers trying to break Largest Bike Parade record

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A group called Bike Breakers is trying to break a Guinness World Record in Neptune Beach.

Cyclists of any age are welcome to be part of the attempt at the Largest Bike Parade.

The main event will be August 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Seawalk Pavilion.

To sign up to take part, visit jaxbikebreakers.com.

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