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Jax Bike Breakers trying to break Largest Bike Parade record

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
Jax Bike Breakers
Jax Bike Breakers Jax Bike Breakers
By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A group called Bike Breakers is trying to break a Guinness World Record in Neptune Beach.

Cyclists of any age are welcome to be part of the attempt at the Largest Bike Parade.

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The main event will be August 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Seawalk Pavilion.

To sign up to take part, visit jaxbikebreakers.com.

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Amanda Winkle

Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

Amanda Winkle is the digital content manager for Action News Jax.

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