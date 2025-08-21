Jax Humane offers free senior pet adoptions for National Senior Citizens Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Whether you’re a senior yourself or looking for a pet with lots of stories to tell, the Jacksonville Humane Society is offering adoption deals on August 21.

In celebration of National Senior Citizens Day, all pet adoptions are free on Thursday for senior pets or adopters 62 and older.

The event puts the spotlight on animals looking for someone to spend their retirement years with.

And who can resist those gray muzzles? 8-year-old Mildred, sporting her natural grays, is one of several seniors currently available for adoption.

Mildred, at the Jacksonville Humane Society 8-year-old dog Mildred is available for adoption at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

“JHS is proud to honor and support our senior community members and senior pets,” said Lawrence Nicolas, JHS CEO. “We can’t wait to see the meaningful connections this special event will make possible.”

The shelter, located on Beach Boulevard, will be open from noon to 7 pm.

To view all pets available for adoption at the Jacksonville Humane Society, click here.

All adoptable pets are microchipped, spayed or neutered, and vaccinated.

