JaxParks offers Summer Camp vouchers for families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families in Duval County can get help paying for summer camp this year.

JaxParks is giving out financial vouchers, but residents need to apply through a lottery. Applications open Monday, March 30, at jaxparks.coj.net.

The vouchers are only for families who live in Duval County.

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Here are the camp themes and locations:

TECHNOLOGY

Bails Community Center, 1513 LaSalle St, 32207

Legends Gym and Community Center, 5130 Soutel Drive, 32208

Mary Lena Gibbs Gym and Community Center, 6974 Wilson Blvd, 32210

NATURE

Cecil Recreation Center, 13611 Normandy Blvd, 32221

Hammond Center, 3312 W 12th St, 32254

Henry T Jones Community Center, 3856 Grant Rd, 32207

Oceanway Community Center, 12215 Sago Ave, 32218

SPORTS

Emmett Reed Gym and Community Center, 1093 W 6th St, 32209

Julian Barrs Community Center, 10151 Crystal Springs Rd, 32221

Robert F Kennedy Gym and Community Center, 1133 Ionia St, 32206

Check out JaxParks for more details.

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