Jericho School for Children with Autism closes permanently due to government shutdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Children who went to the Jericho School for Children with Autism won’t be able to go to the school anymore.

That’s because the Jacksonville school is now permanently closed.

The school’s Board of Directors said it is because of the government shutdown and delays in insurance payments.

Last week, Action News Jax told you the school closed temporarily while waiting for federal funding.

On Tuesday morning, the Board confirmed the school is closed for good because they were operating at a deficit they couldn’t overcome.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The following message was sent to families about the closure:

“FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTOR OF THE JERICHO SCHOOL:

“Dear Parents and Families,

“We are writing with very difficult news. After a week of temporary closure, the Jericho School for Children with Autism will not be reopening.

“Despite our best efforts to sustain operations, the school has been severely impacted by the recent Federal government shutdown and delays in Insurance payments, which are vital to our ability to serve students of military families. These disruptions have created an operating deficit that the school cannot overcome.

“The Board of Directors has therefore made the heartbreaking decision to permanently close The Jericho School effective October 20, 2025.

“Our priority now is to support our students and families through this transition. If you need student records, therapy documentation, or assistance identifying alternative educational or therapy options, please contact:

· Angelo Martinez

The Jericho School

info@thejerichoschool.org

“For over 30 years, The Jericho School has been a place of growth, learning, and hope for children and families across Jacksonville. We are deeply grateful for your trust, support, and partnership throughout these years.

“With appreciation and respect,

The Board of Directors

The Jericho School for Children with Autism, Inc."

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.