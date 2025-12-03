JetBlue launches new nonstop flights from JIA to San Juan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JetBlue Airways is making travel to the Caribbean easier for Jacksonville residents by launching a new nonstop flight from Jacksonville International Airport to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The new service starts in March 2026 and is part of JetBlue’s latest expansion from San Juan.

JetBlue says seats start at $99 one way, and tickets are available now on the airline’s website.

JetBlue’s new Jacksonville route is part of a bigger push that also includes new nonstop flights from San Juan to Philadelphia, Norfolk, Richmond, and Buffalo.

JetBlue says these new flights to San Juan will make visiting Puerto Rico easier and give locals more travel options, while supporting both the airline’s growth and the island’s economy.

