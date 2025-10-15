JSO investigating teen’s death after Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a teenage boy is dead after a shooting on Tuesday evening on the city’s Westside.

Police were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of Caljon Road, where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive, according to JSO.

Two people are currently detained, and police are questioning them to learn more about what happened.

At this point, officers haven’t released how the people involved are connected or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

