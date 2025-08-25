JSO: Man arrested on lewd conduct and solicitation charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been arrested on multiple child sex crime charges following an investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO says 63-year-old Richard Paul Koerner was taken into custody on August 20.

He faces charges of lewd or lascivious conduct with a victim under 16, solicitation of a child via computer to engage in sexual conduct, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Detectives say Koerner began messaging the victim after meeting her earlier this summer.

Investigators later obtained explicit conversations between Koerner and the victim, which led to his arrest.

JSO urges anyone with information related to this case to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.

