JSO offers free motorcycle safety training through S.M.A.R.T. program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is hosting free motorcycle safety training for (S.M.A.R.T.) program residents through a grant funded by the Florida Department of Transportation. The Safe Motorcycle and Rider Techniques program, known as S.M.A.R.T., offers instruction from law enforcement motor officers on a closed course.

The initiative aims to address concerns regarding motorcycle-related fatalities and crashes through awareness and training. The stated goal of the program is “to help students demonstrate safe motorcycle riding techniques by negotiating commonly found street riding situations in a controlled and skill-oriented manner.”

The training focuses on objectives in four primary areas that apply to all aspects of motorcycle riding. These areas include the proper use of the head and eyes during turns, dipping the bike to facilitate transitions, leaning the bike for tighter turns and manipulating the clutch, throttle and brake. Instructors teach students to work within the “gray area” of the motorcycle.

Classes are conducted on a closed course by law enforcement motor officers. These instructors use the same techniques that place them in the top 5% of all riders. Each student receives individualized attention to reinforce the specific skill sets the course aims to improve.

All training sessions are held on Saturdays. In the event of rain, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reschedules the classes for the following day. Participants are required to review all program information and have a clear understanding of the material before attending their scheduled class.

Several 2026 sessions have already reached capacity. These include classes on Feb. 7, Feb. 28, March 14, March 28, April 4 and May 2. An Advanced Rider Class is scheduled for May 23, 2026, though participants must have attended a previous S.M.A.R.T. class to be eligible.

Open enrollment dates for the 2026 schedule include June 6, June 27, and July 18. Interested riders can apply for the course by filling out an application on the Ride Smart Florida website.

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