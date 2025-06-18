JSO releases video of vehicle suspected of hitting, dragging man in deadly Arlington hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released video Tuesday of a vehicle they believe is responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in Arlington last month.

Police are asking for help identifying the vehicle they believe hit and killed 40-year-old Brandon Venegas behind Walgreens, 7224 Merrill Road, on May 26.

JSO said patrol officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man at 11:45 p.m. behind the store. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said. JSO investigators said they believe the driver stuck and dragged Venegas before taking off.

Police are asking people who recognize the vehicle or know who may have been driving it to call 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.