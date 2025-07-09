JSO searching for pair who stole TVs, other items from warehouse club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday morning that they are looking for two suspects who stole electronics from a warehouse club on Atlantic Boulevard last week.

The suspects loaded their carts with four TVs, a soundbar, and two Bluetooth speakers before bypassing the checkout lane and heading straight for the exit.

The theft occurred when the two men pushed past employees checking receipts and took their haul to a green Chevy Avalanche.

As they drove off, one of the TVs fell out of the trunk.

Officers responded to the incident and discovered that the same suspects, using the same vehicle, had stolen five TVs from another warehouse club just an hour earlier.

The investigation revealed that the green Chevy Avalanche has been involved in multiple thefts across the city.

JSO is urging anyone who recognizes the suspects to call 904.630.0500 or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1.866.845.TIPS.

