Key takeaways, stats from Jaguars through Week 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars sit atop the AFC South, alongside the Indianapolis Colts, with a 3-1 record after upsetting the San Francisco 49ers at home. It was a game won through all phases of the game: 151 yards rushing, multiple takeaways, and two excellent returns on special teams.

Let’s look at some key takeaways, stats through Week 4.

Jaguars’ Offensive Line

What a transformation in just one offseason for the Jaguars’ offensive line. While the unit was solid enough in pass protection last season, this year’s fivesome is on a different level. The Jaguars’ line is allowing an NFL best 2.0% sack rate and ranks second in pressure rate allowed (21.7%).

It’s the run-blocking, however, that has seen the biggest improvement. Last season, they ranked dead last in yards before contact. This season? The team ranks fourth, providing Travis Etienne and company an average of 1.98 yards before contact on average.

Travis Etienne

Speaking of Travis Etienne and running the football, the Jaguars have the third-best rushing attack in football. At the forefront stands Etienne, who leads all NFL running backs (min 15+ Att) with 6.1 yards per carry.

Etienne’s ten rushes of 10+ yards is tied for the most in the NFL, and he is third in total rushing yards (394). Many initially thought that the Jaguars’ carry load would be far more spread out between the backs, but Etienne has stolen the job back for himself. The Etienne renaissance continues.

Jaguars’ Defense

What a turnaround for this Anthony Campanile defense. Last season, the Jags’ defense ranked dead last or near last in every metric imaginable. Through four games of 2025, the unit has produced 13 takeaways and is allowing just 18.0 points per game, fourth best in the NFL.

Takeaways aside, the Jaguars are allowing just 82.8 rushing yards per game. If held for the entire season, it would be a franchise best, according to Fox Sports. That’s especially impressive considering Anthony Campanile’s affinity for light boxes and dime packages.

