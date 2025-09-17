KIPP Jacksonville awarded over $500K to strengthen literacy and academic achievement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — KIPP Jacksonville Public Schools announced it has received over $500,000 in philanthropic support to enhance literacy instruction and boost academic achievement across its schools.

The funding, provided by The Louis Calder Foundation and The Warren and Augusta Hume Foundation, supports KIPP Jacksonville’s ongoing efforts to improve literacy outcomes through comprehensive teacher training, curriculum alignment, and strategic instructional leadership.

Students in early grades have already shown significant progress, with second-grade benchmark reading scores increasing from 30 percent to 50 percent over two years.

A recent teacher perception survey revealed that 92% of teachers found the Lexia Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) program improved their content knowledge.

The organization is also expanding its focus on talent development, ensuring that students, particularly those in Jacksonville’s highest-poverty ZIP codes, are taught by well-trained, well-supported, and well-compensated teachers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]