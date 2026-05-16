Lake City police to hold DUI checkpoint May 23

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Drivers in Lake City may see a DUI checkpoint later this month.

The Lake City Police Department says it will conduct a multi-agency DUI checkpoint on Saturday, May 23, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The goal is to reduce impaired driving and crashes linked to alcohol or drugs.

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Police say the checkpoint could be set up at several locations depending on traffic, weather and other factors.

Possible locations include:

South Main Boulevard at State Road 47

Northeast Washington Street at East Hilton Avenue

1400 block of U.S. Highway 90 West

South Marion Avenue at Southwest St. Margarets Street

U.S. Highway 41 North

State Road 247 north of Bascom Norris Drive

Police say drivers stopped at the checkpoint should have a valid driver’s license, current registration and proof of insurance ready if requested.

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