Baker County Fire Rescue responds to house fire

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A house in Baker County caught on fire Monday night.

The Baker County Fire Rescue was notified at around 7:48 p.m.

Fire crews got to the home five minutes later and saw heavy smoke coming from the roof.

The people living there had already gotten out safely. They said the fire started in the attic and told investigators it could have been due to a lightning strike.

Firefighters tried to go inside to stop the fire, but had to back out because the flames were too strong.

They worked from the outside instead.

Crews from nearby departments and five water trucks helped put out the fire.

No injuries were reported, and all pets are safe.

The family is receiving support from Grace Fellowship Church.

Fire officials thanked the community for their support and prayers.

