Longtime Jacksonville public servant Harry Reagan dies at age 87

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A longtime public servant and advocate for the City of Jacksonville has passed away.

Harry Reagan died July 23 after complications from a stroke, according to a Facebook post from his daughter, Denise.

Reagan was a respected journalist and a City Councilman. He worked at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, was the president of the Jacksonville Historical Society and the founder of the Jacksonville Broadcasters Association.

Reagan was 87 years old.

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