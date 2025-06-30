Magic Beach Motel one step closer to preservation

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Cultural Resource Review Board unanimously denied the Magic Beach Motel’s alternative plan for demolition.

Back in April, Action News Jax told you when the motel’s owner and proposed developers filed a demolition permit for the building.

Motel owner, Tejal Patel, and developer, Rick Johnston, claimed the motel was structurally unsound, in a flood plain, struggling to earn revenue, and would be too costly to renovate.

County leaders wanted more evidence that the landmark was beyond repair before moving forward with the request for demolition.

In a June 30th meeting, the team returned before the board, sharing evidence of their claims from architectural experts and engineers.

Board leaders, though, were still not convinced. The Board chair rebutted claims that the motel’s condition is beyond repair. He even listed some structures in the county that were built around the same time as the motel, which he said were salvageable and still standing.

More than a dozen public comment speakers spoke in favor of the preservation of the motel, citing historical/cultural significance, an already over-crowded Vilano Beach Town Center, and the need for the landmark hotel to finally be nationally recognized.

St. John’s County Commissioners will have the final say on the demolition permit.

That next meeting is set for July 22nd.

