Man accused in string of Jacksonville robberies now in jail; Victim who had car stolen speaks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused in a string of Jacksonville robberies is now behind bars.

Robert Herrington is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise along with two cars, which he used to commit some of the crimes.

Last Thursday night, Michael McDougal had to make a quick run to a food store in the Hillcrest area when his car was stolen. A few days later, Robert Herrington was seen crashing it.

The dark blue Saturn Aura that was seen in video surveillance crashing into a JTA bus before hitting two more cars belongs to McDougal’s son. Herrington crashed the car on Saturday after he allegedly stole it a few days prior.

Last Thursday, Nov. 9, McDougal said he had to run a quick errand at Emmanuel Food Store.

“I didn’t really see anything,” McDougal said. “I just had to run in the store, give him his change that I was supposed to give him, and I was coming right back out.”

McDougal left his key in the ignition and that’s when Herrington was seen allegedly stealing the vehicle.

“My friend was coming right behind me and he saw him get in the car,” McDougal said.

They called JSO and the police initiated a BOLO alert.

When asked how it felt to know that his car was stolen, he responded saying, “Terrible.” McDougal added, “But no, it’s the holidays, I definitely should have been more cautious about that.”

Herrington is accused of a string of robberies across Jacksonville, including two bank robberies. He began the crime spree Monday on the Northside, and ended it by crashing McDougal’s car on Saturday afternoon in the Normandy area.

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson has decades of law enforcement experience. He says technology plays a big role in solving crimes like this.

“It’s a tremendous advantage to law enforcement to have these systems available and operational so that they can locate individuals who are a menace to society,” Carson said.

Since his vehicle was stolen, McDougal is now forced to use the bus, which he said he hasn’t used in about 30 years.

‘I would still be at work right now, trying to make a little bit more money, but I gotta’ leave a little earlier.”

McDougal is in touch with detectives and is working on getting the vehicle’s license plate back. He is still waiting for an update on when that will be.

Meanwhile, Herrington, who was already on probation for a previous robbery, is now facing nine felony charges, including two counts of auto theft.

His next court date is slated for Dec. 5.

