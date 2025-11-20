Man arrested in Dallas in connection to woman shot and killed outside Jacksonville gym, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Randy Campbell, 31, was arrested in Dallas, Texas, after allegedly shooting and killing 24-year-old Cherrish Nunley outside a fitness center in Jacksonville on Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday night.

JSO said officers responded to a shooting on Sunbeam Road in the Mandarin area, where they found Nunley dead in the parking lot.

Her death was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner’s Office, prompting an immediate investigation by homicide detectives.

“Our hearts go out to Nunley’s family and friends; we’ll work with the State Attorney’s Office to make sure justice is served,” JSO said in a news release.

Detectives identified Campbell as the suspect and collaborated with the State Attorney’s Office to secure a warrant for his arrest, JSO said.

The US Marshal Task Force assisted in locating Campbell in Dallas, where he was apprehended by the Dallas Police Department earlier this week.

Campbell is set to be extradited back to Jacksonville following the completion of legal procedures.

Authorities emphasized that Campbell is not a suspect in other recent homicides in Jacksonville, dispelling rumors of a serial killer in the area.

