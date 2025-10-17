Man arrested in major drug bust in Arlington Hills, almost 150 grams of cocaine seized: JSO

Local

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested and faces charges after a major drug bust in Arlington Hills, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, an investigation began after a resident reported suspicious activity. The detectives determined that 43-year-old Benjamin Crawford was selling drugs from his car and home.

Eventually, detectives received a search warrant after building up a case.

On August 23, detectives served the warrant at a house on Townsend Village Lane in Arlington Hills and found the following:

  • 14.6 pounds of Cathinones, also known as Flakka
  • 148 grams of Crack Cocaine
  • 21.8 grams of Powder Cocaine
  • 34 (and a half) Prescription Pills
  • 2 grams of Marijuana
  • 1 firearm (which had been reported stolen nearly a decade ago)

JSO says Crawford faces several charges resulting from this investigation.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 904-630-0500.

