Man arrested in major drug bust in Arlington Hills, almost 150 grams of cocaine seized: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested and faces charges after a major drug bust in Arlington Hills, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).
According to JSO, an investigation began after a resident reported suspicious activity. The detectives determined that 43-year-old Benjamin Crawford was selling drugs from his car and home.
Eventually, detectives received a search warrant after building up a case.
On August 23, detectives served the warrant at a house on Townsend Village Lane in Arlington Hills and found the following:
- 14.6 pounds of Cathinones, also known as Flakka
- 148 grams of Crack Cocaine
- 21.8 grams of Powder Cocaine
- 34 (and a half) Prescription Pills
- 2 grams of Marijuana
- 1 firearm (which had been reported stolen nearly a decade ago)
JSO says Crawford faces several charges resulting from this investigation.
The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 904-630-0500.
