Man arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges after police stop in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Atlantic Beach Police Department has announced an arrest after finding various drugs on a man in Atlantic Beach.
According to the police department, officers found drugs and a firearm after stopping a car.
The driver, Ross Pielen, was arrested and faces the following charges:
- Armed Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Mushrooms
- Armed Trafficking in Cocaine
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
