Man arrested for Sunday night murder in Ware County

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The Ware County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon that a suspect has been arrested for murder following a shooting Sunday night.

Deputies responded to a home on Manor Millwood Road North around 10:30 P.M. Sunday after receiving a call about a man being shot. The victim, 52-year-old Henry Joseph McClellan, was found unresponsive and declared dead shortly after, according to WCSO.

After a short investigation, the murder suspect was identified as Clinton Matt “Hank” Landrum, who had already left the scene before deputies arrived.

He was eventually found and arrested by law enforcement in Wayne County for murder Monday afternoon, and officials say he’s likely to face additional charges.

“Anyone in the public is asked to come forward and tell us any information they might have about the case,” said Ware County Sheriff Carl James. “I would also like to sincerely thank Sheriff Chuck Moseley, his exceptional Deputies, and other law enforcement in Wayne County for their efforts in getting Landrum arrested to face the murder charge here in Ware County.”

WCSO expects him to be transferred to the Ware County Jail later Monday and have a first appearance in court on Tuesday.

