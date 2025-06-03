Man facing murder charge in Westside Jacksonville shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police announced Tuesday that they’ve made an arrest in a May 26 shooting in Jacksonville’s Normandy Village area. Muhammad Thomas, 22, is accused of shooting a man to death at the Westwood Apartments, 1171 Lane Ave. S.

Officers arrived to find a man outside of his apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The victim has been identified as Amarion Mitchell, 22. He was rushed to the hospital where he died several days later, police said.

Thomas was identified as a suspect. He was already in Duval County jail on an unrelated charge when police received an arrest warrant for him in Mitchell’s killing, the news release states.

