Man stabbed to death in Jacksonville’s Lakeshore neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a stabbing Tuesday night in Jacksonville’s Lakeshore neighborhood. The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. in the 4600 block of Wheeler Avenue. Jacksonville police were called to the area for a report of a person stabbed, a news release states.

Officers arrived and found a man in his mid 30s suffering from multiple stab wounds, the news release states. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department pronounced him dead, the release states.

No arrests were made, but police detained and are speaking with multiple people about what occurred, the news release states.

"At this time, we do not know the circumstances of the incident or the relationships of those involved," police said.

