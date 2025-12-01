Three domestic shootings reported in Jacksonville around Thanksgiving holiday weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were injured in a shooting on West 19th Street in Springfield on Saturday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for the incident, which stemmed from a domestic situation, JSO said.

The shooting marks the third domestic-related shooting in Jacksonville around the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The previous incidents involved a fatal shooting in the Crave neighborhood and a separate incident on the Westside where a person shot his father and fired at nearby homes.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting on West 19th Street, where two individuals were found injured. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident, which authorities have linked to a domestic dispute.

In the Crave neighborhood, police discovered a deceased individual following a family altercation that escalated into gunfire. Family members reported that a fight got out of hand, leading to the fatal shooting.

On the Westside, another domestic dispute resulted in a man shooting his father and then firing at neighboring homes the night before Thanksgiving.

