Man treated for leg wound in shooting near Brentwood neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was treated at the hospital for a leg wound after being shot early Thursday in the 1000 block Golfair Boulevard. Jacksonville police said the shooting occurred at about 5 a.m.

The victim was in a dispute with another person who shot him once in the leg, according to Jacksonville police. The victim then drove himself to the hospital. Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.

