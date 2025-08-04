Massive drug bust in Jacksonville neighborhood uncovers enough fentanyl to kill 90,000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A major drug bust in the Mixon Town neighborhood of Jacksonville has residents alarmed and authorities warning of the deadly reach of fentanyl in the community.

Police said the amount of fentanyl seized in the operation was enough to kill tens of thousands of people.

Action News Jax told you about the drug bust yesterday after JSO shared details via Facebook.

Four suspects were arrested during the raid on Clemente Drive: John Williams (44), Lorenzo Dukes (24), Abdul Robinson (30), and Katherine Rivera (40).

Investigators discovered a stockpile of drugs and weapons inside a single home. Among the narcotics recovered were over 180 grams of fentanyl—equivalent to more than 90,000 potentially lethal doses—along with cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and six firearms.

The bust has shaken nearby families, many of whom say they were unaware such activity was happening so close to home.

“I didn’t know anything about that,” said Jane Doe, a mother who recently moved to the neighborhood.

“I think it’s a good thing. You know, I’m new to this community, so the fact that there’ll be less drugs around here—that’s going to make it look like people aren’t all on drugs.”

Doe, like many other parents in the area, expressed concern for the safety of children living nearby.

“We raise a lot of children around here,” she said. “We care about what they will be in the future and what they are around.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the bust is part of a broader effort to curb drug trafficking in residential neighborhoods, particularly those involving fentanyl—a synthetic opioid driving overdose deaths across the country.

Residents said they hope this latest arrest sends a clear message: drugs will not be tolerated in their community.

