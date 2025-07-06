Mayo Clinic receives $50 million gift to advance global healthcare innovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Mayo Clinic has received a $50 million gift from Gilchrist and Amy Berg of Ponte Vedra, Florida, to accelerate global healthcare innovation.

The donation will support Mayo Clinic’s Innovation Exchange, which will be renamed the Mayo Clinic Berg Innovation Exchange in honor of the Bergs’ contribution.

“The Bergs have been champions of Mayo Clinic’s Innovation Exchange since its earliest days through their gifts of time, thought leadership, and financial support,” says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO of Mayo Clinic. “We are truly grateful for their remarkable generosity and commitment to bringing more innovations to patients.”

Innovators within the program are working on advancements in diagnostics, digital tools, devices, research, and therapeutics.

“To us, this is about more than financial support — it’s about helping shape the future of healthcare innovation with an organization whose culture values excellence, compassion, and discovery,” says Gilchrist Berg.

“When you work alongside Mayo Clinic’s visionary leaders, you cannot help but feel energized about Mayo’s abilities to lead on a global stage.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, the gift will fuel research by leveraging emerging technologies to address critical patient needs.

