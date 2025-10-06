Monday Night Football returns to DUUUVAL | Game Guide 🏈 Jaguars vs. Chiefs

What to know:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Where: EverBank Stadium

When: Monday, 8:15 p.m.

How to watch: ESPN, NFL+

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football at EverBank Stadium, marking their 18th appearance on MNF and the third consecutive season they have been featured.

The Jaguars have a strong record at home on Monday Night Football, standing at 7-5, and they are 4-4 against the Chiefs when playing at home. This matchup comes after Jacksonville’s recent victory over the San Francisco 49ers, where they won 26-21 in Week 4, improving their season record to 3-1.

Jacksonville’s defense has been a standout this season, leading the league with 13 takeaways. This achievement places them among only two teams in the past decade to reach such a number within the first four weeks of a season. The Jaguars’ rushing game has also been impressive, accumulating 576 rushing yards so far, which is the fourth highest in the NFL.

With a solid start to the season, the Jaguars are poised to continue their momentum as they prepare to host the Chiefs in what promises to be an exciting Monday Night Football matchup.

