Mother of Trenton Stewart establishes scholarships for students who will play college football

ST. JOHNS COUNTY — Investing in Kids (INK!) was recently selected to help administer and award funds for the Trenton William Stewart Legacy Scholarship available to St. Johns County School District graduating seniors who will play collegiate football.

The funds were established by Mandi Stewart, the mother of Trenton Stewart who tragically lost his life in Jacksonville as the victim in an automobile collision in May. He graduated in 2022 from Creekside High School in St. Johns, Fla. and was attending Stetson University in Deland, Fla.

There will be five annual $1,000 scholarships available. The eligibility requirements include the applicant must be a graduate within St. Johns County School District, who will play collegiate football. They must maintain an average cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, and most importantly, they must be responsible and display integrity in school and in the community.

Applications are due on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Scholarships will be granted upon the applicant’s admission to college and a commitment to play football. Application procedures include submitting the formal scholarship application along with an essay explaining the applicant’s goals, aspirations, and embodiment of the important characteristics of being a successful collegiate athlete.

Applicants must also provide one character recommendation from an academic teacher and one character recommendation from a coach. Additionally, applicants must include the college they will be attending, graduating GPA, extra-curricular activities, volunteer activities within community, leadership roles and high school honors received. Scholarship recipients will be announced in February 2024. To apply, visit the website at www.thetrentonstewartfoundation.com. To donate to the scholarship fund, visit https://tinyurl.com/2kukymkm.

