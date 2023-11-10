Motorcycle crash on Jacksonville’s Westside kills rider, 161st traffic fatality this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 7 p.m. on Thurs., Nov. 9, police were called to a crash at 8000 Collins Rd.

An investigation found that a motorcycle was driving eastbound on Collins Road when a small sports utility vehicle crossed into the bike’s path while making a left-hand turn. The SUV and motorcycle collided at the intersections and the rider was thrown from his bike.

The rider has been described as a 31-year-old man. He was transported to the nearest hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue but died a short time later from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and is cooperating with detectives. Police said there was no indication of impairment.

The eastbound lanes of Collins were shut down while detectives conducted their investigation.

This is the 161st traffic death in Duval County this year.

