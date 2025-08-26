Multiple crashes causing delays across Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported multiple crashes on Tuesday morning, causing delays throughout the area.

I-95 SouthBound

A crash involving a motorcycle and a JTA bus left one person with life-threatening injuries, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

All lanes remain closed; vehicles are being diverted to Emerson Street.

I-10 East, before Hammond Boulevard

Three right lanes are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported, JFRD says.

SR-9B North, at E-town Parkway

Left shoulder blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash.

SR-9B South, ramp to I-95 Southbound

The right lane is blocked after a multi-vehicle crash.

