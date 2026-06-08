Name kittens and support the Jacksonville Humane Society in annual fundraising drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society has taken in more than 1,000 kittens this year and, with kitten season at its peak, the shelter says it has officially run out of names.

To address the shortage and raise funds, JHS has launched its annual “Be a Feline Friend” campaign, inviting the public to submit names for incoming kittens with a donation of $5 or more.

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The campaign also features a matching gift opportunity. The shelter says an anonymous donor has agreed to match every dollar raised up to $50,000, doubling contributions toward food, vaccines, toys and veterinary care for kittens in the humane society’s care.

“Every kitten that comes through our doors deserves a name as unique as their personality,” said Lawrence Nicolas, JHS Chief Executive Officer. “Be a Feline Friend gives the community a fun and meaningful way to directly support kittens during the busiest time of year while helping us provide the lifesaving care they need to grow into happy, healthy cats, and your gift will go twice as far thanks to the special match.”

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Donors may submit any name described by the shelter as “adorable, dramatic, or downright hilarious.”

For more information or to donate, visit jaxhumane.org/donate.

JHS Be a Feline Friend Campaign

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