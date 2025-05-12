Nassau County homeowners can get assistance with emergency home repairs

Nassau County is letting very low- and low-income homeowners know about the help they can get with emergency repairs.

It’s called the State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) Program.

Homeowners can get up to $20,000 for code-related repairs including but not limited to roofs, electrical hazards, heating and cooling.

Applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Meet income guidelines

Current on Nassau County Tax Collector rolls and be free of all tax liens

Home must be in Nassau County and must claim homestead exemption

Applicant must not have received assistance from the SHIP program within the last 10 years

To apply, click here, or contact the SHIP Program office at 904-530-6740 or 850-328-2255.

