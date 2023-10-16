Nassau County Schools once again recognized as top performers in Florida

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County School District has once again been recognized as one of the Academically High-Performing School Districts in Florida.

As part of the recognition, the following schools have been named Schools of Excellence:

Bryceville Elementary School

Callahan Intermediate School

Emma Love Hardee

Hilliard Elementary School

Wildlight Elementary School

Fernandina Beach High School

According to Florida Statutes, The Schools of Excellence Program is established to provide administrative flexibility to the state’s top schools so that the instructional personnel and administrative staff at such schools can continue to serve their communities and increase student learning to the best of their professional ability.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teachers, staff, and community, who strive for excellence every day,” the Nassau County School District said.

According to the school district, Florida Board of Education designates Academically high-performing school districts based on their district grade, school grades, class size compliance, and financial audit reports.

