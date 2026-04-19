Nassau County sheriff’s office mourns loss of K9 Hugo after medical emergency

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of K9 Hugo, who died unexpectedly following a medical emergency.

Hugo, a 4-year-old German Shepherd, had been with the agency since September and was in training to begin working alongside deputies in the community. He was a dual-purpose K9, trained in criminal apprehension and narcotics detection.

Sheriff Bill Leeper said Hugo made a lasting impact despite his short time with the agency.

“K9 Hugo’s time with us was far too short, but the impact he made on his handler and our agency will never be forgotten,” Leeper said.

Hugo is remembered by his handler, Deputy Clements, and members of the sheriff’s office.

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