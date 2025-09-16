Nassau mom Joleen Cummings’ murder featured on FOX Nation’s ‘50 Ways to Catch a Killer with 50 Cent’

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The 2018 disappearance and murder of a Nassau County mother and hairstylist is being featured in an episode of FOX Nation’s “50 Ways to Catch a Killer with 50 Cent.”

Joleen Cummings was reported missing on Mother’s Day in 2018. Co-worker Kimberly Kessler was found guilty of Cummings’ murder in December 2021.

Sheriff: Suspect in woman's disappearance used 18 aliases over past 22 years Jennifer Sybert, whose real name is Kimberly Kessler, is a suspect in the disappearance of Joleen Cummings. (Via ActionNewsJax)

Kessler was sentenced to life in prison without parole in January 2022.

Cummings and Kessler worked together at Tangles Hair Salon in Fernandina Beach.

Investigators believe Kessler killed Cummings at the salon. Cummings’ body has never been found.

The episode of “50 Ways to Catch a Killer” featuring Cummings’ case dropped on Tuesday.

The episode is called “Untangle the Lies,” and features interviews with two of Cummings’ friends and Wayne Herrington, a detective with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

The show’s description says, “Joleen Cummings finishes her shift at Tangles Hair Salon, ready to celebrate Mother’s Day and her birthday. But when she fails to pick up her kids, panic sets in and a chilling truth emerges.”

This isn’t the first time Cummings’ case has gotten national attention. It was featured on an episode of ID’s “See No Evil” in 2024.

