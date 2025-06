NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance to help identify individuals involved in vandalism.

The incident occurred at the men’s public bathroom at 4600 Peters Point Road in Fernandina Beach on November 8, 2024.

Anyone with information that could help identify the individuals pictured below, please contact NCSO Detective Dakota McDonald at da1565@nassauso.com.