New amphitheatre opens at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Jacksonville’s Spring Park neighborhood celebrated the opening of its new 5,000-square-foot Betsy Lovett Amphitheatre on October 17, marking a significant addition to the school’s arts facilities.

The amphitheatre, located centrally on the campus, provides an outdoor performance space for students across the school’s ten arts programs, including music, dance, theatre, and visual arts.

The project, which took 13 years to realize, was funded by the Developing Artists Foundation with significant contributions from Betsy Lovett, Preston Haskell, and Ann Hicks.

“This amphitheatre marks the realization of a vision, which will change how the community and students experience the arts,” said Timothy Feagins, Principal of Douglas Anderson School of the Arts. “Performing in the open air presents unique challenges and learning opportunities that are completely different from the controlled environment of a traditional stage or black box theater.”

The Betsy Lovett Amphitheatre features stadium-style seating for up to 300 people, a covered roof, and flexible features for additional stage lighting and speakers.

Erin Vance Skinner, President of the DA Foundation, expressed gratitude for the community’s support, stating, “Adding this incredible venue to DA’s campus has been a long-term dream for the Developing Artists Foundation. We’re grateful to the many donors, community partners, and collaborators who brought this vision to life.”

