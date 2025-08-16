New body appreciation program empowers girls through Girl Scouts–Flamingo partnership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Girl Scouts of Gateway Council, in collaboration with Flamingo, launched a new Body Appreciation Program to help girls appreciate their bodies for their abilities rather than their appearance.

The program is based on research from the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), which highlights the impact of body image pressures on young girls. It aims to shift the focus from appearance to the capabilities of the body, helping girls build confidence and self-worth.

The research from GSUSA reveals that more than one-third of girls ages 5–13 hear negative body image messages from women around them. Despite 96% of girls saying they like the way they look, 37% wish they could change something about their appearance, with this number rising to 50% for girls aged 11–13.

The Body Appreciation Program includes a badge curriculum developed with expert advisors and insights from a national pilot involving troop leaders and Girl Scouts. It guides participants to appreciate their bodies’ functions and abilities, such as breathing, thinking, running, and dancing.

Through engaging activities, Girl Scouts in grades K–12 will learn to celebrate their uniqueness, practice self-care, and develop habits that support physical and emotional well-being. The program also teaches them to set boundaries and respond thoughtfully to societal pressures, fostering a culture of kindness and respect.

