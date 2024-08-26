New scholarship honors Dollar General mass shooting victim and his cybersecurity dream

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new scholarship has been established in memory of AJ Laguerre, Jr., one of the victims of the tragic mass shooting at a Dollar General store in the New Town neighborhood in August 2023. The scholarship, known as the AJ Laguerre, Jr. Endowed Scholarship, was unveiled on Monday at William M. Raines High School by the PGA TOUR and THE PLAYERS Championship.

READ: ‘Racially-motivated:’ 3 killed after Jacksonville Sheriff says shooter hated black people

AJ Laguerre, Jr., an alumnus of Raines High School, had a deep love for video games from a young age. A hobby that ultimately inspired his ambition to pursue a career in cybersecurity.

His brother, Quan, recalls AJ’s early passion for gaming: “We all played video games from the ground up,” he said.

After graduating from Raines, AJ planned to attend Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) to major in cybersecurity. Unfortunately, his life was cut short in a racially motivated mass shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood. Two other victims, Jerrald Gallion and Angela Carr, were also killed in the attack.

READ: 4 dead, including shooter in racially motivated mass shooting at Kings Rd. Dollar General

To honor AJ’s memory and his aspirations, the scholarship will provide full financial support to high school graduates pursuing degrees in cybersecurity, IT, and related fields at FSCJ. Preference will be given to students residing in Jacksonville’s Health Zone 1, encompassing zip codes 32202, 32204, 32206, 32208, 32209, and 32254.

Vincent Hall, the principal of Raines High School, expressed his support for the scholarship, stating, “It’s a great opportunity for students to go on and receive scholarships in AJ’s name.”

Darnell Smith, the chief of staff for the city of Jacksonville, emphasized the importance of providing opportunities for local youth: “We have to make certain that we are giving these children every opportunity to be in the game.”

In a poignant gesture, FSCJ awarded AJ an Honorary Associate in Science degree in Cybersecurity, which was accepted by his brother, Quan.

For information on how to apply for the scholarship visit: Scholarships (fscj.edu)

READ: Newly released bodycam footage sheds new light on police response to the racist Dollar General shooting

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.