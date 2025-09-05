New season, new flavors: Jaguars hospitality partner reveals updated EverBank Stadium menu

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Delaware North Sportservice, hospitality partner of the Jaguars, is introducing a revamped menu at EverBank Stadium for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2025–26 NFL season, featuring bold new flavors and fan-favorite classics.

The updated menu focuses on hearty comfort food with a regional flair, aiming to enhance the game-day experience for fans throughout the stadium.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this season’s lineup of incredible food offerings at EverBank Stadium,” said Marcus Snead, general manager for Delaware North at EverBank Stadium.

New menu items include the Touchdown Tots, Sack & Sizzle, and Brisket Chili Nachos, alongside returning favorites like the DUUUVAL Dawgs. The Red Zone Burger, featuring a double-patty with cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion straws, and BBQ sauce, will be available at select locations.

Fans can enjoy the Sack & Sizzle, a pita pocket stuffed with thinly sliced steak cooked in smoky beef tallow, shredded cheese, and horseradish dijonnaise, with optional toppings.

Brisket Chili Nachos feature corn tortilla chips topped with brisket chili and nacho cheese, accompanied by optional sour cream, salsa, and jalapeños.

Loaded Tots and Touchdown Tots provide variations of tater tots topped with nacho cheese, bacon, and other toppings.

Club-level enhancements include Lucky’s Chicken Bowl in a Sweet ‘n Sour variety and DUUUVAL Coastal Kitchen’s Brisket ‘n Grits.

Suite-level additions feature new offerings, including The Jag’s Tail dessert creation, Pizza Dip, and a Shrimp Boil.

New suite packages include the Iron Man, Florida Tailgate, The Smokehouse, First & Bold, and the Green Gridiron, a vegetarian package.

