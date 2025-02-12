NEW UPDATES: Child injured in ‘accidental’ shooting in St. Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Action News Jax has new updates regarding an ‘accidental’ shooting where a child was injured.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

We previously told you about the incident when it was initially reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Augustine Police Department told Action News Jax that the prior to the fired shot, an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old were playing with a gun in a wooded area off of Pope Road.

Police say the 13-year-old fired the weapon and it had ricocheted off of a tree or branch and hit the 11-year-old.

Both children are safe, as the 11-year-old was taken and treated at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Police are continuing their investigation, as they are now looking into if the parents of the children will be held criminally responsible or liable.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to Action News Jax for more.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.