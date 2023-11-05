North Florida TPO is planning on updating their transportation plan to 2050

NORTHEAST FLORIDA — The North Florida TPO which does regional transportation planning is updating its long-range transportation plan to 2050.

As a part of this update citizens in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counites have an opportunity to share how they want their transportation dollars invested.

Do residents want more roads, transit, bicycle and/or pedestrian facilities, freight, safety or technology? Transportation improvements are needed to keep the economy moving.

The survey can be accessed at http://www.2050pathforward.com/ and takes five minutes to complete. It closes Nov. 20. We need your voice in this planning process.

