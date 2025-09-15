Northbound lanes of Jacksonville’s Main Street Bridge closed through mid-October, FDOT says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The northbound lanes of Jacksonville’s Main Street Bridge will remain closed to vehicular traffic until mid-October, following an incident on August 19 in which a vessel struck the bridge, causing electrical damage.

The Florida Department of Transportation has announced that motorists should use the Acosta Bridge as an alternate route during this period.

FDOT said the closure is necessary to allow crews to repair the damage sustained in the incident.

FDOT awarded Seacoast, Inc. a $2.1 million contract to repair the electrical components of the bridge. The project is expected to be completed by mid-October, if severe weather and unforeseen circumstances do not arise.

Intermittent full bridge detours will happen between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. to facilitate testing and completion of the repairs.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on August 19, and FDOT crews conducted a safety assessment before reopening the bridge to traffic later that morning.

Motorists are encouraged to stay informed about lane closures and roadwork by following FDOT District 2 on social media or visiting nflroads.com.

Real-time traffic alerts are available at www.FL511.com or through the FL511 app.

